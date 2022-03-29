FG, PDP tear into each other again

BOTH the Federal Government and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tear into each other again, over the economic hardship in the country.

Earlier on Monday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had accused the opposition of heating up the polity by instituting a court case on the legality of the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and also advocating a second EndSARS protest over economic conditions.

At a media briefing in Abuja, he said, “As you know, the folks on the other side have been doing everything in recent times to overheat the polity, distort the achievements of our administration and spread misinformation.

“Yes, it is…