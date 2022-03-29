Jaji commends Buni, Buhari over successful APC convention

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and former Chairman, House Committee on Security and Intelligence, Honourable Aminu Sani Jaji, has commended Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni and President Muhammadu Buhari for the successful conduct of the party national convention.

The former governorship aspirant in Zamfara State attributed the successful conduct of the weekend exercise to the consensus option at the instance of President Buhari.

He congratulated the new National Working Committee under the leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu and expressed the hope that they would cement unity in the APC.

He…