Russia, Ukraine and a Nigerian gesture 

It is really sad and disappointing. Russia has invaded Ukraine. A country deliberately invaded a neighboring in country in 2022. With all the defense mechanisms set in place to either prevent or end this ugly incident, it still happened. Russia wishes to ‘erase’ Ukraine, its history and its people, the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said, as the Kremlin, in the face of international isolation, claimed to have captured its first large city amid continued heavy battling. A spokesperson for Russia’s defense ministry said its forces had taken control of an important city, Kherson on the Black Sea.Why did it happen?

Putin’s arguments are false or irrational. He…