Youth representation in governance a national priority ― Professor Olawuyi

Stakeholders in public and private sectors have been urged to urgently address barriers that hinder active youth engagement and representation in governance, leadership, and entrepreneurship development at all levels in the country if the nation sincerely wants to attain sustainable development.

Renowned energy law expert and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships (ARISP) at Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Professor Damilola S. Olawuyi, made the call at the 1st Young Lawyers’ Forum organised by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ikere Branch in his honour.

Prof Olawuyi, who is the co-Chairman of the Legal Education Committee of…