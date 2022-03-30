Again, herders kill three in Benue

Few hours after herders killed a Deeper Life pastor and three others in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, another three persons were killed and several others missing at Naka, headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area of the State.

The incident which occurred, on Tuesday night, was said to have been carried out by herders who camouflaged in military uniforms.

Among the people killed was an octogenarian whose tongue and other parts were removed by the invading herders.

Confirming the attack, the paramount ruler of the community, Ter Nagi, HRHi, Daniel Abomtse described the incessant attacks on his area as sad and unwanted.

The monarch said that the herders…