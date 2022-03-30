Coaching crew fail to address press as Eagles crash out of World Cup

There was no member of the coaching crew that came to address the press as the Black Stars of Ghana on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja picked one of the five African tickets to Qatar after holding the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a 1-1 scoreline.

The Ghanaians drew the first blood in the 10th minute through their captain, Thomas Partey, after a direct shot that hit Francis Uzoho in goal for Nigeria. The Eagles however restored parity in the 22nd minute through Williams Troost-Ekong after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) awarded Nigeria a penalty after a thorough check.

Tunisian referee, Sagol Selmi,…