Ex-Lagos PDP chairman, Segun Adewale, goes for Senate seat

Former Chairman, Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, Otunba Segun Adewale, popularly called Aeroland, has picked the nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the Lagos West Senatorial District seat in the 2023 General Elections, saying he was contesting to alleviate the suffering of the masses in the district because a lot of people prevailed on him to go for the seat.

Adewale made this known on Wednesday, while addressing newsmen in his office in Ikeja, saying that PDP had a very bright chance to win elections in the state in 2023 with the recent defection of some people into the party.

The party chieftain, who had earlier contested for the seat in…