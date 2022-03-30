ICRC harps on PPPs to bridge infrastructure gap

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has identified Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) models as a strategy that could be deployed in the transportation of goods to reduce over-reliance on trucking which damages road infrastructure.

The ICRC also emphasised the need to utilise PPPs in bridging the infrastructure gap in the country.

Acting Director-General of ICRC, Michael Ohiani, disclosed this when he received a delegation from the Nigerian Shippers’ Council led by the Council’s Executive Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Jime.

While commending the Council for its efforts at adopting PPP models in its transportation projects, he pointed out that transportation of…