Investors lose N25bn as negative sentiment persists at NGX

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) ends negatively, on Tuesday, to extend the bearish run into the second trading session of the week.

Thus the All Share Index (ASI) further shed 0.11 per cent to stand at 46,843.81 basis points, dragging both the Month-to-Date (MtD) and Year-to-Date (YtD) performance to stand at -1.16 per cent and 9.66 per cent respectively.

Investors, therefore, lost N25 billion in the session as market capitalisation closed bearish to stand at N25.2456 trillion, representing a 0.11 per cent decrease as well from the N25.273 trillion it stood at the end of the trading session on Monday.

Market breadth also closed bearish with 18 counters in…