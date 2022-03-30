‘Kabungo’s death not due to stadium violence’

The General Coordinator for the Super Eagles/Black Stars world Cup ay off Kabeli Bosilong has said that Dr Joseph Kabungo’s death was not related to the violence that occurred at the Stadium.

According to the general coordinator for the match, Dr Kabungo who was the doping officer for the match was not at any point beaten by the angry fans or molested but died of cardiac arrest, as he slumped while walking towards the dressing room.

“I was the GC for the mentioned match and yes it’s true, our beloved Doctor is with us no more,” said Bosilong.

“Contrary to reports, the Doctor had a cardiac arrest when he…