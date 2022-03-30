MainOne launches fibre infrastructure at Lagos Free Zone

MainOne, West Africa’s leading connectivity and data centre solutions provider, has announced the expansion of its fibre optic network infrastructure to the Lagos Free Zone in Lekki.

Being the first private free zone in Nigeria, the Lagos Free Zone aims to be the preferred investment hub in Nigeria with best-in-class infrastructure, facilities and services.

With the recent visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to launch the largest fertiliser plant in Africa at the zone and his commendation of infrastructure already deployed within the axis, MainOne is leading in the deployment of telecom infrastructure to support the vision of the zone.

Now, businesses located across the zone…