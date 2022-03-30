NDLEA arrests 5 airport drug syndicate, recovers N19.8m cash from ring leader

A string of fresh offensives against drug cartels across Nigeria has led to the arrest of a fleeing drug kingpin heading a syndicate operating at Lagos Airport and six other members of his gang by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

A professional methamphetamine (Mkpuru Mmiri) cook and a lawyer were also arrested in Owerri, Imo State and Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State respectively.

A statement by the NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said, the Lagos airport drug syndicate was behind the smuggling of 1, 584,000 tablets of Tramadol seized on15th March by NDLEA operatives in collaboration with Aviation Security (AVSEC) and Customs service personnel at the airport.

…