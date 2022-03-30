Okebukola emerges first African to clinch NARST fellows award

Distinguished Professor of Science and Computer Education, Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Peter Okebukola, has been selected to receive the NARST 2022 Fellows Award.

Established in 1928, NARST is a global organisation for improving science education through research and Okebukola would be the first African to be accorded such honour.

This honour recognizes Professor Okebukola’s professional accomplishments as the most significant among other researchers nominated for the Fellows Award this year.

This was according to a statement by the NARST, Fellows Award Chair, Jomo Mutegi, and Board Liaison, NARST Award Committee, Noemi Waight.

It reads, “Prof Peter…