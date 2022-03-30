Ramadan: El-Zakzaky distributes foodstuffs to needy

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky has distributed foodstuffs worth millions of Naira to the needy to mark the beginning of this year’s (2022) Ramadan fast.

A statement from the media arm of the movement released to the Nigerian Tribune in Kaduna on Wednesday evening said the cleric instructed the distribution of the items sugar, rice, maize and millet to the needy Nigerians.

According to the statement, “the distribution which started today (Wednesday) at Zaria, is expected to cover the other parts of the…