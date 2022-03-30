Revised population policy to tackle maternal deaths by 2030 ― FG

The National Population Commission has disclosed that the revised National Population Policy is put together towards tackling Nigeria’s maternal deaths by 2030.

The Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra, disclosed this in Abuja at a media engagement on the revised National Policy on Population for Sustainable Development organised by Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN).

The 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (2018 NDHS) revealed that Nigeria’s maternal mortality ratio (MMR) is 512 deaths per 100,000 live births, which is one of the worst maternal health indices in the world.

Kwarra said the policy would address the country’s population growth challenges, and…