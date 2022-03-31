Corruption in Nigeria – Tribune Online

It is crystal clear that the rate of corruption in Nigeria is alarming, uncalled for and absolutely abysmal. It has actually affected every aspect of public life, business investment and standard of living. It comes in different forms like petty bribery, contract fraud, money laundering, collecting salaries of nonexistent workers and illegally securing government jobs for family members and cronies.

Corruption is an epidemic that has eaten deep into the fabric of the Nigerian society. Over the years, billions of dollars has been stolen from various sectors of Nigeria’s economy which include petroleum industry, trade and investment, agricultural, banking, infrastructural and power…