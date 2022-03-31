Dana Air announces customer-centric easy facilitation exercise

Determined to ease passengers’ facilitation and check-in processes, Dana Air has added yet another customer-centric solution called Roving Check-in Agents.

According to the airline, the cutting edge innovation which will supplement the self-check-in kiosk at the airport will aid in speedy check-in for passengers travelling with just hand luggage.

“What we are offering in roving agents is an immense value addition for our guests”, said the Media and Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa.

‘’Though these roving agents mainly cater to passengers with hand baggage, they also issue boarding passes to customers with check-in luggage. They do this strapped with…