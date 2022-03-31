Environment NGO takes leadership training to secondary school students

It has been observed that Nigeria is facing a lot of problems including those in the environment sector. These problems have been hinged on a deficit in leadership. In response to this, the Child Health and Environment Safety Trust (CHEST) has held leadership development training for secondary schools with the aim of grooming young minds on the concept of leadership and its key principles.

“We are of the opinion that catching them young and Building leadership structures among our children will help in a very long way to address this deficit,” the founder of CHEST, Professor Godson Ana, said.

The training tagged ‘Leadership Deficit In Nigeria: What Is The Panacea?’ was…