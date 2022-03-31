Expert blames Jet A1 scarcity on malfunctioning refineries

The present scarcity of Jet A1 popularity known as aviation fuel has been blamed on the inability of the government to put the country’s refineries in order.

An aviation expert and a former director of operations at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), Mr Hurbert Odika while stating this, also traced the hike in airfares to the airlines’ running cost.

Odika explained, that the industry would never had witnessed the current economic predicament caused by the shortage of aviation fuel in the sector if the refineries were functioning.

According to Odika: “We will refine here at cheaper labour cost, no ocean freight to bring back the finished product, no charges in…