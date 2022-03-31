Foundation holds annual science quiz competition among 102 secondary schools in Osun

THE Aenon Foundation has completed this year’s annual science quiz competition among 102 secondary schools in Osun State.

The annual programme, sponsored by the chairman of Aenon Foundations, Dr Ademola Adedapo, was aimed at enhancing brilliant academic performance among secondary school students and encouraging more students to embrace science subjects.

The mouth-watering prizes given to the winners were to serve as impetus to achieving these aims.

In his remarks, Dr Ademola said, “supporting our educational system through this quiz programme will further encourage and provoke our teeming youths’ self-confidence and dependence, build their capacity, improve their…