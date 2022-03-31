Groundbreaking of world’s largest US consulate takes place in Lagos

At a historic groundbreaking ceremony highlighting the enduring bilateral friendship and partnership between the United States and Nigeria, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined US Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard and US Consul-General, Claire Pierangelo, on Thursday to officially mark the beginning of construction on a new, modern US Consulate General in Lagos.

Located on a 12.2-acre site in the rapidly developing Eko Atlantic City, the new U.S. Consulate General in Lagos will support diplomatic and commercial relations between the United States and Nigeria and will provide American and Nigerian Consulate employees with a safe, secure, sustainable, and modern workplace.

Nigerian Tribune