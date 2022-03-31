Ilorin chief remanded for alleged public disturbance

A community leader in the Ilorin emirate, Mogaji AGY Akorede, of Budo Osho, Tanke area in the Ilorin metropolis, has been remanded in the Correctional Service Centre, for allegedly hiring hoodlums to distort the peace of the community.

The said Mogaji, who was dragged before a Sango Magistrate court, presided over by Magistrate Hanafi Folorunsho, was said to have been evading police arrest until a bench warrant was issued against him by the court.

According to the police First Information Report (FIR), one Habeeb Abdullahi of Fate Road, Ilorin, reported the presence of suspected hoodlums on a disputed site at Budo Osho when he was allegedly harassed by suspected hoodlums…