Kwara trains community health workers on integrated maternal, newborn child health

No fewer than 40 Community Health Workers (CHEWs) across the 16 Local Government Areas of Kwara State have been engaged on integrated maternal and newborn child health care.

THe CHEWs were engaged by the Kwara State Saving One Millions Lives Program for Results (SOMLPfR) in a bid to reduce maternal mortality rate in the state to the barest minimum.

Speaking with journalists during of the five-day training programme, the State SOML programme manager, Dr Omar Ibrahim, said that the training was a capacity building for healthcare workers in primary healthcare centres.

Dr Ibrahim said the four years old Federal Government’s programme, which started in 2017 in the state, was…