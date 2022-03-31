Pastor, son, five others kidnapped along Kabba/Ayere road

A Pastor, Steven Orhena, Son, Tertsea, as well as five other passengers in Benue Links have been abducted along Kabba Ayere road in Kogi State.

The passengers who were said to have boarded the Benue Links vehicle from Makurdi and going to Lagos on Tuesday were kidnapped by gunmen.

The wife of the pastor, Mrs Hanna Orhena, who spoke to newsmen in Makurdi, on Thursday, said that her husband and son alongside five others were abducted while travelling to Lagos on Benue Links vehicle.

She explained that the Benue Links vehicle was intercepted by gunmen around 3:00 pm on the fateful day adding that her husband and son were in the vehicle.

“My husband and son including five others…