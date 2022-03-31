Remote medical consultation, easy option to care for non-communicable diseases — Experts

REMOTE consulting is a feasible and acceptable option for providing routine care for patients with non-communicable diseases, particularly hypertension, and therefore efforts should be made by the government to ensure it becomes a composite of the primary healthcare services, a study has said.

In the study, researchers found that remote consulting will not affect patient safety at the primary healthcare facility or their trust in primary care consultations for long term conditions like hypertension.

The trial tagged “REmote Consulting in Primary Healthcare (REaCH) for chronic disease populations in Africa”, involved 35 Primary Healthcare facilities in 11 local government…