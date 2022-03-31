Tech-U disowns professor claiming contractual debt

The authorities of the First Technical University, Ibadan (Tech-U) have debunked an online report in which a US-based professor, Godwin Sadoh, claimed that the university owes him several months’ salary based on a contract he allegedly entered into with a former acting pro-chancellor of the university, Professor Afolabi Oladapo.

In a statement on Wednesday by the university’s public relations officer, Akeem Lasisi, Tech-U expressed surprise that Sadoh could claim that he was contracted to assist to create a music programme “that would be rooted in 21st-century music technology” for the new university that was under construction at the time.

“Tech-U’s value is rooted in…