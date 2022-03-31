We have no plans to shut down Garki District Hospital ― FCT Minister

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has said that the FCT Administration has no plans whatsoever to shut down the Garki District Hospital, explaining that the 15-year concession agreement signed between the FCTA and the Nisa Medical Group on the management of the hospital expires on the 31st of March, 2022 after which the hospital reverts back to the FCTA to enable the Administration to provide for more public hospital bed spaces.

Malam Bello stressed that contrary to rumours making the rounds, the FCTA has no plans to disrupt the operations of the hospital even for a single day following the expiration of the 15-year concession agreement.

