Ansar-Ud-Deen chieftain donates drugs, items to health centre in Ondo

THE National Organising Secretary of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADS), Alhaji Ibrahim Kilani, has donated some drugs and consumable items to Afin Akoko Basic Health Centre in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Kilani said his gesture was meant to complement government’s investment in the health sector and to encourage pregnant and nursing mothers to patronise government health facilities where there are qualified medical officials.

The ADS chieftain, who was represented at the distribution by an educationist, Mr Sedu Ikumuyite, decried the situation where people, particularly those…