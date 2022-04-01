Ansar-Ud-Deen chieftain donates drugs, items to health centre in Ondo

By
Headliners
-
2


Pupils escaped death as fire guts school bus in Ondo, Herb seller docked, Shoemaker stabs landlord's son to death in Ondo, Suspected serial killer arrested in Ondo, Prophetess arraigned over killing, Prophetess arraigned over killing, Kidnappers kill two in Ondo, Ondo company risks closure, Truck kills okada rider in Ondo, driver on the run, Herdsmen kill five, injure others in fresh attack in Ondo community, Detained suspected ritual killer dies in police custody, 34-year-old allegedly killed, Two lovers, one other found dead inside apartment in Ondo, Tension in Ondo community,Timbers traders under the auspices of Ondo State Timbers Trade Association (OSTTA) on Wednesday protested over the continued ban on logging activities by the state government, Two social workers in court over baby swap in Ondo, Abductors of two little girls kidnapped in Ondo contact mother, One dies, houses destroyed after rainstorm in Ondo, Woman's remains found on road in Ondo, seals off 15 private hospitals, Ondo govt seals off mall, supermarkets, companies over environmental infractions, Ondo orders closure of Nightclub, School Feeding: No enough, over environmental law violation, Ondo Bank Robbery: , fiscal transparency rating, Ondo community laments, Three friends arrested, Ondo Kingmaker dies, Two-week-old baby, Ondo emerges second best, Ondo, Gunmen attack palace


THE National Organising Secretary of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADS), Alhaji Ibrahim Kilani, has donated some drugs and consumable items to Afin Akoko Basic Health Centre in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Kilani said his gesture was meant to complement government’s investment in the health sector and to encourage pregnant and nursing mothers to patronise government health facilities where there are qualified medical officials.

The ADS chieftain, who was represented at the distribution by an educationist, Mr Sedu Ikumuyite, decried the situation where people, particularly those…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR