Avoid provocative sermons during Ramadan, MMWG, KSBC warn preachers

AHEAD of the commencement of the Ramadan fast, Muslim preachers have been cautioned against sermons or remarks that are capable of causing religious strife in the country.

Presenters of Islamic programmes on electronic and social media were particularly asked to eschew attacks on personalities through their programmes.

The national coordinator of the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG), Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, gave the advice at a pre-Ramadan enlightenment programme organised for Muslim preachers by his group and the Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Abdullahi, who urged the preachers to exercise restraint in their presentations, emphasised…