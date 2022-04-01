Bandits invade Housing Estate in Kaduna, kidnap Customs officer, son, four others

Bandits have invaded a housing estate at Kofar Gayan low-cost in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna state and kidnapped a customs officer, Mu’awiya Gambo and his Son, Samaila Mu’awiya.

Findings revealed that the bandits trailed Gambo from his family house in Zaria city to his residence at a low cost.

According to sources, the bandits forced their way into his house and abducted him and his son between 8.30 and 9 pm.

A resident, Mallam Surajo Garba said hoodlums also kidnapped four people on their way out of the area, saying, however, the two of the victims escaped and returned to their homes.

It was…