Court remands fake soldier for duping, issuing fake letters of appointment to job seekers in Osun

A 65-year-Old fake soldier, Ajisafe Adetokunbo who defrauded job seekers in the state to the tune of N1,165,000 on the pretence that he would use his position in the army to secure jobs for them has been remanded in Ilesa prison.

The fake soldier who presented his victims with forged appointment letters of the Federal Road Safety Commission to justify the money falsely received from them was dragged before a magistrate court sitting in Osogbo where he was slammed with six counts of fraud, impersonation and theft.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Adeoye Kayode, told the court that “Adetokunbo committed the acts between October and December 2021 in Osogbo. He added that the defendant…