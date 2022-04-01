Five herdsmen sentenced to death for kidnapping in Kwara

Five herdsmen have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Kwara State High Court for offences of kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms.

In the judgement which was handed down by Justice Hannah Ajayi, the convicted herdsmen; Tambaya Abubakar, Babuga Umaru, Shehu Umaru, Mojumba Bello, Abubakar Juli and Mamma Lawali were found guilty as charged.

According to the charge before the court, the convicts conspired and kidnapped one Usman Mohammed while armed with two single barrel guns at Osi, Ekiti local government area of the state.

The charge further revealed that the convicts took Mohammed into the bush where they demanded ransom and N400,000 was paid by the victim’s…