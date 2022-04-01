Four die as rival vigilante groups clash in Rivers

Four persons are feared dead in what was suspected to be a conflict between two illegal and disbanded vigilante groups in Ibaa community, Emohua local government area of Rivers State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the incident which happened in the early hours of Friday, April 1, 2022 caused pandemonium in the community.

A community source who pleaded anonymity for personal security disclosed that the killing may not be unconnected to battle for control of Illegal levy known as ‘matching ground’ between two factions of ‘disbanded’ OSPAC whose members are alleged to be cultists.

Information from the…