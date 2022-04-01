Involving youths in governance – Tribune Online

There is a need to actively engage youths and ensure their representation in governance, leadership, and entrepreneurship development in Nigeria because this is the only way the nation can enjoy true and sustainable development.

Youths are the future of every nation and this is not a cliché, the abilities of the upcoming generation will determine the kind of future the nation will have. The youths are the greatest assets any nation can boast of and if they are not carried along, the nation is merely creating a background for a bleak future.

If adequately mentored and supported, Nigeria’s young population can…