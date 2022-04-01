Lightning kills four men in Ondo community

A lightning strike has killed at least four young people in Ago Dada village, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Wednesday evening during a rainfall.

The four youths who were struck by the lightning during the light rain in their homes died on the spot before any help could reach them.

The development caused tension in the agrarian community as residents of the community trooped to the scene of the incident.

A resident explained that the four young men were inside a house when the lightning suddenly enveloped the community with the accompanying thunder, killing the four of them.

He said, “the lightning was like an electric sparks and a heavy thunderstorm…