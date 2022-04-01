NCC to deploy 5G network in Nigeria soon

At the ongoing 33rd Enugu International Trade Fair, the Nigerian Communications Communication hosted fair participants on its special day at the fair pavilion.

The special day which featured random air time gifts across the four existing networks also had a ballot session where many persons won smartphones.

In his speech on declaring the special day open, the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Prof Garba Umar Danbatta, restated the Commission’s commitment to protecting and empowering consumers irrespective of their class, from unfair practices by service providers.

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NCC