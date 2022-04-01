SMBLF calls for declaration of ‘total’ war against terrorists

The leadership of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has expressed sadness and condolences over the attack on the Kaduna-bound train by terrorists last Monday night, calling for the declaration of total war on the terrorists.

The coalition made the call in a statement signed by Senator Bassey Ewa-Henshaw, PANDEF/South South; Chief Sola Ebiseni, Afenifere/South West; Amb. Okey Emuchay, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide/South East; Dr Isuwa Dogo, Middle Belt Forum (MBF) and Ken Robinson, Acting Coordinator SMBLF, made available to Saturday Tribune.

SMBLF, which condemned the horrible and detestable assault on innocent Nigerians, described it as “another national…