Storm wreaks havoc on Piwoyi community in Abuja

Storm has wreaked severe havoc on public and private properties in Piwoyi, a community off the Yar’ Adua expressway on the Airport road in Abuja.

Roofs of private homes, stalls and primary school were blown off in the storm and in some cases, walls of these properties were destroyed.

Affected residents of the community had different stories to tell of their experiences.

Abdullahi told the Tribune Online that the roof of his shop caved in, to the storm and the rain that followed destroyed his goods. The trader sells provisions and foods like rice, garri etc.

Although he could not ascertain the level of loss he said he suffered serious loss.

Another victim, Sandra Uche, who had…