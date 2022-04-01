Ukraine/Russia war: 148 children killed, 230 injured, 797 educational institutions destroyed in Ukraine ― Defence Attache

The Defense Attache at the Ukrainian Embassy in Nigeria, Colonel Andrii Vasyliev has said that as of April 1st 2022, Russian forces have killed 148 children, injured 230 children and destroyed 797 educational institutions in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

He said in total, about 497,000 of Ukrainian citizens have arrived in the country since the beginning of the open-armed aggression, as the Russian Navy has blocked more than 90 civilian ships in the Black Sea region, intended for the transport of grain and other foodstuffs.

He said that so far, Ukraine has lost about 17,000 personnel, 614 tanks, 1735 APV, 311 artillery systems, 96 MLRS, 54 Anti-aircraft warfare systems, 135…