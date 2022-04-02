Crashes: Ogun to set up taskforce on road enforcement

The Ogun State Government has said it will be setting up a taskforce on road enforcement to address the challenge of incessant crashes in the state’s traffic corridors caused by truck drivers.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Engr Gbenga Daniel, made this known in Abeokuta, during an emergency meeting with truck owners, representatives of law enforcement agencies, and other transport stakeholders within the State.

He said most accidents involving heavy-duty trucks are caused by human errors, assuring that the state government would re-enforce strict adherence to the Code of Practices for drivers and operators of articulated lorries, as well as all other relevant…