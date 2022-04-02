Dejo Tunfulu: ‘I thought it was April fool prank’

The Yoruba sector of Nollywood has again been thrown into mourning since the passing of popular comic actor, Kunle Adetokunbo, popularly known as Dejo Tunfulu was announced in the early hours of Friday.

Sources, who spoke to Saturday Tribune, said late actor was not ill until he complained of a serious headache on Thursday evening and was rushed to the hospital, where he died in the early hours of Friday.

Reacting to Dejo’s shocking death, some selected Nollywood actors have shared their thoughts with Saturday Tribune, as they described him as “a good man, father and exemplary leader.”

Ibrahim Chatta

Dejo was a very good man. It was just shocking that he died that way….