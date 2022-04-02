Emmanuel Somto becomes first Nigerian to make top 17 since inception of Mister Global

At the 2021 Mister Global Pageant held in Thailand, Emmanuel Somto became the first Nigerian to make top 17 since the inception of the competition. He also won the Mr Popularity award and his costume was selected as one of the top five best national costumes in the world. The 25–year-old Imo State-born also clinched a top five position in the world in the Most Inspirational Videos category. He tells ENIOLA OYEMOLADE how the modelling journey has been so far.

How did your journey into pageantry start?

It started in 2012, I was 15. I attended a fashion show with a friend and instantly, I fell in love with what the models were doing on stage. From that moment, I started looking…