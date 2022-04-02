Enjoying a romantic marriage – Tribune Online

One issue of concern in marriage is romance. It is snuffing life out of many marriages, and thus resulting in infidelity, heartbreaks, separation and divorce, in the worst scenario. So, it’s worth giving attention to. A marriage counselor defined, in a presentation, a romantic marriage as one full of love, kindness, care, and companionship. Romance, according to her, involves togetherness, fondness, oneness, friendliness, playfulness, hugs, non sexual touching, jesting, laughter, talking, suprise gifts, and of course, frequent love making. I don’t think anyone can fault this truth. Romance, therefore, includes, but not limited to, humour, hugging, physical expression of love,…