Gov Bello’s declaration for presidency: There is no better time than now — Dr Ozomata

A stakeholder in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Dr. Abdullahi Sanni Ozomata, has said that there is no better time than now, as Governor Yahaya Bello declared his presidential ambition in Abuja on Saturday.

Dr. Ozomata who stated this on Saturday while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja also described the Bello as the hope of a new and prosperous Nigeria.

Dr. Ozomata who is also an aspirant in the All Progressive Congress (APC) seeking to represent Okene/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency, said Nigerians deserve a President like Governor Bello based on his developmental strides in the State.

Dr. Ozomata noted that Governor Bello is not just a young leader with…