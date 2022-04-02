Gov Inuwa swears in Justice Awak as Gombe Chief Judge

In order to facilitate the proper functioning of the Judicial Arm of Government, the Gombe State Government has said that it is placing emphasis on having a harmonious working relationship with the Judiciary. The assertion was made by the Gombe State Governor,  Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, swearing-in of the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Joseph Ahmed Awak […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

