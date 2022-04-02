I’m allergic to condom – Tribune Online

Anytime my husband uses rubber condoms while having sex with me, I usually end up with rashes in my vagina. Since we are not ready for another baby after two children, kindly let me know another good form of Family Planning method I can use.

Angela (by SMS)

You must be allergic to Latex, the substance used for many rubber condoms. You can try condoms made from different material such as polyesters or sheepskin. Alternatively, you can see your doctor for other Family Planning methods such as Hormonal Injections and Intra Uterine Devices.

