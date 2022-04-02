I’m living a life of impact — Emmanuel Alade

As many entrepreneurs have sprouted up and are making efforts to expand their frontiers with new innovations and inventions, the world is only a step closer to becoming a place where things are made easy through technological advancement.

With the fast rise in the number of businesses and the need to stay relevant in world space, these young entrepreneurs are creating a niche for themselves while offering the best of their skills and services in a world where only the best thrive.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Creatrix Empire, Afrobeatsglobal, ZEDesigns, and Uncut Xtra Magazine, Emmanuel Alade is on of such individuals who is making bold moves as a serial entrepreneur,…