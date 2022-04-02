Kaduna /Abuja highway now safe for the public —IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Baba Alkali Usman has assured that the Kaduna /Abuja highway is now safe for the public.

He gave the assurance during an interaction with newsmen after undertaking a patrol on the highway with some senior officers.

According to him, adequate deployment of men and assets to protect lives and property along the route has been provided to make the road safe.

He also said he had mapped out some salient and strategic points along the expressway which were immediately fortified with the deployment of operatives drawn from the different units of the force.

The IGP reiterated that Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special…