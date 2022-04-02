My husband beats me, tears my clothes, locks me up in the room, woman tells court

A caterer, Adebunmi Oyebanjo, has begged an Igando Customary Court in Lagos, Lagos State, to dissolve her marriage to her husband, Sunkanmi, for alleged constant beating.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Adebunmi, who resides in Igando area of Lagos, also accused her husband of humiliating and locking her up at home.

“My husband is fond of picking a fight with me over minor issues and beating me.

“I’m not even allowed to relate with neighbours. If he sees me having any discussion with them, he will fight me and tear my cloth.

“The beating is too much. He will sometimes lock me up in the house and take the key along with him.

“He does not provide me…