Nigeria High Commission UK lifts suspension of biometrics capturing

The Nigeria High Commission in the United Kingdom has lifted the suspension of biometrics capturing.

Recall that the commission had earlier suspended biometrics capturing on 28th of March 2022.

In a statement by the High Commission, the suspension became necessary to avoid breakdown of law and order at the premises of the High Commission in London.

The statement recalled that agitated applicants have physically assaulted some members of staff of the Mission while there were reports of incessant verbal

attacks continue to increase on daily basis, thus raising tensions.

It also added that the lives of applicants as well as those of members of staff are invaluable, hence the resolve…